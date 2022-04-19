The White House Easter Egg Roll Is Back!

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted their first White House Egg Roll on April 18, 2022 (Credit: Whitehouse.gov/Twitter)

Despite biting cold rain, close to 30,000 ticketed guests descended upon the South Lawn of the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll on April 18, 2022. The beloved tradition was canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fun event featured a variety of Easter-themed activities, along with appearances by popular costumed characters and celebrities.

“This year, we’re finally getting together again, and it’s so special,” a beaming Mr. Biden said from the White House balcony. “It means so much to see and hear the children and all the families show up to be here today.”

The day-long event was broken down into five sessions to accommodate the large number of guests, randomly selected from an online lottery. The fun began at about 7:30 am EST when the first group of children scrambled to find some of the nearly 90,000 colorful eggs scattered around the South Lawn gardens. They then awaited the president's whistle to roll their newly-found treasures down the soggy lanes marked on the grass with their long spoons.

This year's event was focused on education Credit: Whitehouse.gov/Twitter)

Following the egg roll, the kids and adults explored the various fun activities organized for the day. This year's theme, "EGGucation," created by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, transformed the South Lawn into a school community full of fun educational activities. They included a "cafetorium" for making and sampling snacks, and a schoolhouse for young guests to test their skills at fun tasks like dyeing eggs. At the reading nook, educators, authors and surprise like Dr. Biden and the president, read popular children's books like "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" to their rapt young audience

Young guests could also embark on a "field trip" to a farm or showcase an “egg-citing”’ act or performance at the talent show station. Those hunkering for some physical activity could run an obstacle course at the physical "EGGucation" zone. Military bands, giant Minions, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sesame Street 's Elmo, and Big Bird as well as other beloved kid personalities added to the festivities.

The beloved Easter tradition dates back to the early 1870s. On Easter Monday, Washington DC families would gather on the west grounds of the U.S. Capitol and watch kids rolling brightly dyed hard-boiled eggs down the terraced lawn. However, in 1876, Congress, concerned about the damage to the landscape, passed a law prohibiting the public use of the Capitol grounds for egg rolls. In 1878, President Rutherford B. Hayes decided to open the South Lawn — previously reserved for the First Family’s private Easter activities — to egg rollers, and a new, fun tradition was born.

