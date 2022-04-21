Four Planets And The Moon Will Line Up In The Sky This Month

Four planets and the Moon will be visible in the pre-dawn sky starting April 23, 2022 (Credit: Stellarium.org)

Stargazers get ready! Starting April 23, 2022, Saturn, Mars, Venus, and Jupiter will form a straight line behind the crescent Moon. The perfect alignment will provide earthlings a relatively rare opportunity to see multiple planets in the sky with the naked eye. Experts say the planet and Moon parade can be best viewed by gazing southeast — in the direction of the sunrise — about an hour before the sun comes out.

The planets will appear like sparkling, unblinking stars (Credit Stellarium)

The three-ringed Saturn will be the first to appear above the horizon. It will be followed by Mars, Earth's "twin sister" Venus, and Jupiter. Mars will look like a reddish-orange speck below and to the left of Saturn, while Venus will shine as a bright light down and to the left of Mars. Jupiter, the largest of all planets, will be the lowest and leftmost in the sky. The Moon will appear further south, just right of Saturn.

Though no special equipment is needed, a pair of binoculars or a small telescope will enable you to see Saturn's famous rings and Jupiter's four large moons. Neptune is also part of the lineup, but its blueish-icy distant world will only be visible through a powerful telescope.

Even more exciting, Venus and Jupiter, the solar system's brightest planets are headed for a meet-up, or conjunction on April 30, 2022. A conjunction occurs when two planets appear to nearly collide into each other because of the way they line up with Earth during their respective orbits around the Sun. Though the planets are hundreds of millions of miles apart in space, they will appear like a single, spectacular star from Earth.

On April 30, 2022, Jupiter and Venus will appear like a single bright star (Credit: NASA/JPL_

While the moon will be visible above the horizon only until April 29, 2022, the four planets will remain in their current position until early July. They will be joined by Mercury in mid-June and the five planets will be visible in the pre-dawn skies until early July.

Planetary alignments come about when the planets' orbits around the sun cause them to be in the same region of the sky when viewed from Earth. The last time the five planets aligned was in 2020, and the next time will not be until June 22, 2040 — so catch them while you can!

