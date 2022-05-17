Amputee Ultra-Runner Sets New Record With 104 Marathons In 104 Days!

Jacky Hunt-Broersma broke the women's record of the most consecutive marathons by a female runner (Credit: Jacky Hunt-Broersma)

Most of the athletes that participated in the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022, probably took some time to recuperate before embarking on another exhausting run. But not Jacky Hunt-Broersma. The Arizona-based ultra-runner completed another marathon the next day — and the day after. In fact, Jacky ran the grueling 26.2-mile distance for 104 consecutive days from January 17 to April 30, 2022. Even more impressive, the 46-year-old did it with a prosthetic leg.

Her feat, expected to be ratified by the Guinness Book of World Records in a few weeks, sets a new record for the most consecutive marathons completed by a female.

Jacky, who uses a special carbon-fiber running blade, did not grow up running. She fell in love with the sport a few years after losing her left leg to cancer in 2001. The 46-year-old told NBC News, “Since moving to the U.S. from South Africa in 2006, I’ve picked up running, and ever since, I’ve wanted to keep pushing boundaries."

Jacky ran all 104 marathons with a special carbon blade (Credit Jacky Hunt-Broersma)

The ultra-runner was inspired to take up the marathon challenge after hearing about Alyssa Amos Clark's record-breaking 95 marathons in as many days, in 2020. Jacky thought "Well, that would be interesting to try and do. Especially running on a prosthetic leg ..."

Her initial goal was to complete 100 marathons. However, that had to be extended after a British athlete achieved that record just a few days before Jacky's finish. To ensure she would not be outrun again, Jacky completed four extra marathons. Along the way, she helped raise over $190,000 for Amputee Blade Runners. The nonprofit organization provides amputees with running blades, which can exceed $10,000 per set.

Jacky plans to run a 240-mile race in Utah next (Credit Jacky Hunt-Broersma)

Jacky ran a few high-profile events, such as the Boston marathon and the Lost Dutchman in Arizona. However, it is hard to find a marathon daily, and most of her runs were on the meandering dirt trails near her home or on a treadmill. During her 104-day-quest, she logged an astounding 2,728.8 miles, ate 100 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and wore out ten pairs of running shoes.

Though thrilled at her achievement, Jacky is far from done. The ultra-runner now has her eyes set on the Moab 240. The challenging 240-mile footrace involves running through some of Utah's most challenging terrain. To prepare for the big event, Jacky intends to complete a 100-mile run sometime this summer!

