Hyundai's "Walking" Cars May Soon Be A Reality!

Hyundai's Elevate can traverse all terrains (Credit: Hyundai)

Car manufacturers often create concept vehicles to showcase their technological prowess. However, most never get past the prototype stage because the designs are too far-fetched or expensive to make on a large scale. But on May 5, 2022, South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai announced plans to further develop the Elevate and Tiger X- 1. The radical concept Ultimate Mobility Vehicles (UMV) were unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

The Elevate is reminiscent of the four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport (AT-AT) walkers used by Imperial ground forces in the Star Wars franchise. The battery-powered vehicle can accommodate up to four passengers. Equipped with extendable robotic legs, the vehicle can step over debris and climb over five-feet- walls — as high as five feet — while keeping its passengers completely level. The car can also be driven on roads and freeways just like any other vehicle with the legs tucked in.

Elevate can even pick up customers in wheelchairs from their front door (Credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai believes Elevate could be used for rural exploration or to help first responders navigate uneven terrain in the aftermath of natural disasters. The vehicle could also make it easier to transport people with wheelchairs. The company envisions the Hyundai Elevate "walking" up to their front doors and allowing their wheelchair to roll right in.

The Tiger X-1 has similar features to the Elevate. However, it is unmanned, autonomous, and small enough to be carried by a drone.

The Tiger X-1 may help humans explore the surface of the Moon or Mars (Credit: Hyundai )

Hyundai envisions the Tiger X-1 could be used for scientific explorations of extreme environments or for emergency services like sending medicine or equipment to the site of a natural disaster. The car could perhaps someday even be used to traverse the surface of the Moon or perhaps even Mars.

Hyundai is also working on developing urban air mobility vehicles (UAMs) by 2028. The company anticipates that its autonomous flying taxis will make it easier to transport commuters and cargo in densely populated urban cities.

