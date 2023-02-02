Aptera's Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle May Never Need To Be Charged!

Aptera's "Launch Edition"has a top speed of 101 miles per hour (Credit: Aptera Motors)

Electric vehicle (EV) sales have seen a significant increase in the last three years. But their global market share is still very low. It varies between 16 percent in China to about 4.5 percent in the US. One of the biggest obstacles to the widespread adoption of EVs is the lack of easy access to charging stations. California-based Aptera Motors hopes to alleviate the issue with its new, solar-powered EV.

"Launch Edition" was unveiled on January 20, 2023. The teardrop-shaped vehicle has three wheels instead of four. This aerodynamic shape allows it to travel further without using too much energy. The car's low weight further reduces energy usage.

The car's interior has a semicircular steering wheel (Credit: Aptera Motors)

The EV can accelerate to 60 miles (96 km) per hour in just four seconds and reach a top speed of 101 miles (162 km) per hour. The car's interior is equipped with a large touchscreen and a semicircular steering wheel. Launch Edition can comfortably fit two people and has ample room for cargo.

Launch Edition comes with a conventional EV charging kit and can travel up to 400 miles on a single charge. However, Aptera believes most Americans will not have to plug in their vehicles for weeks or even months. The 700 watts of solar panels fitted on the car's exterior enable it to recharge using the sun's energy. On a sunny day, the EV can travel up to 40 miles on just solar power.

The car's exterior is fitted with solar panels to harness the Sun's energy (Credit: Aptera Motors)

"The average driver in the US drives 29 miles per day, so now, for most American consumers, the Aptera is a vehicle you never have to plug into the wall to receive any charge," says Chris Anthony, Aptera's co-CEO.

Aptera is currently working on acquiring enough funding and hopes to begin mass production by the end of 2023. The company also plans to develop an EV that can drive 1,000 miles on a single charge.

