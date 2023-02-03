30-Year-Old Bobi Is The World's Oldest Dog Ever!

Bobi is the world's oldest dog ever (Credit: Guinness World Records)

A 30-year-old farm dog named Bobi has just been recognized by Guinness World Records as "the oldest dog living." The February 1, 2023, announcement came just two weeks after a 23-year-old Chihuahua named Spike received the title. Bobi also broke an almost century-old record for "the world's oldest dog ever." It had been held by Bluey, a female Australian cattle dog. She was 29 years and five months old when she died in 1939.

Spike, a 23-year-old Chihuahua,i held the title of "the world's oldest dog living" for just two weeks (Credit: Guinness World Records)

Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo. The dogs, known for protecting livestock, have an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years. The pooch, who will turn 31 on May 11, 2023, has far outlived his peers. Ironically, Bobi was not supposed to live long at all.

The pooch and his three brothers were born in the rural village of Conqueiros in Portugal. The family already had several animals. Unable to afford more, they decided to bury the newborn puppies. Bobi's current owner, Leonel Costa, told the Guinness World Records that this was a common custom during that time.

Bobi spends his days resting and playing with his feline friends (Credit: Guinness World Records)

But days after the puppies had been taken, Bobi's mother, Gira, continued to visit the empty shed where they had been born. Costa and his brothers followed Gira one day and found that she still had one puppy left. The youngsters kept their discovery a secret for a few weeks. They hoped their parents would have a hard time rejecting the cute dog once his eyes were open. They were right, and the rest, as they say, is history!

Costa attributes Bobi's long life to plenty of exercise and a healthy diet of unseasoned human food. The elderly dog remains in good health, but his legs and eyesight have weakened. Bobi spends his days resting by the fire and playing with his feline friends

