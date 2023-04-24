Columbia University Engineers 3D Print An Edible Cheesecake

Columbia University engineers 3D printed a fully-baked cheesecake (Credit: Columbia Engineering)

Over the years, scientists have used 3D printers for various products. They include electronic devices, jewelry and even artificial organs. Now, mechanical engineers from New York's Columbia University have unveiled a 3D-printed cheesecake made with seven ingredients. This is the most number of items ever used to print a single food product.

It is also the first time the food was assembled and cooked — using innovative laser technology — entirely by a 3D-printing machine. In the past, 3D-printed food has required an additional step, such as baking or frying, before it is ready for consumption.

Jonathan Blutinger and his team began by getting the seven ingredients ready for 3D printing. The Nutella, peanut butter, and strawberry jam needed no preparation. They were soft enough to pass through the syringe printhead. The bananas were also easy since they just had to be mashed. The graham crackers needed a little more work. They had to be crushed and mixed with water and butter to form a thick paste.

It took the engineers eight tries to print a sturdy slice of cheesecake (Credit: Columbia Engineering)

Once ready, the ingredients were placed into the 3D printer and printed out in layers to create a slice of cheesecake. The biggest challenge was keeping the dessert's shape. The scientists solved the issue by using the sturdier ingredients to support the softer ones. It took eight attempts to print a slice that did not collapse.

The final product featured a foundation of graham cracker paste throughout the piece. The peanut butter and Nutella were next, followed by the softer banana puree and strawberry jam. The final step was to use new laser technology to brown the top graham cracker layer. It took a total of 30 minutes to make the slice.

"When you bite into it, you kind of feel the flavors hit you in different waves," Blutinger told New Scientist. "And I think that's a function of the layering inside of the actual structure."

The researchers unveiled their dessert in the journal NPJ Science of Food on March 21, 2023. They believe the use of 3D printing technology in food production has the potential to create unique and healthy meals while also being eco-friendly. The technology particularly benefits the plant-based meat market, where texture and taste must be carefully developed to taste and feel like real meat. It can also help create customized meals for those with special dietary needs.

