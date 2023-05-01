Free Comic Book Day Is Almost Here!

Free Comic Book is celebrated annually on the first Saturday in May (Credit: FCBD.com)

Enjoy reading comic books? Then you will be excited to know that May 6, 2023, is Free Comic Book Day (FCBD). This means you can walk into any one of the 2300+ participating retailers worldwide and pick up a free comic book. Now in its 21st year, the global event is celebrated annually on the first Saturday in May.

Joe Field came up with the idea in 2002 after noticing the popularity of Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day. The comic book retailer believed it would help introduce a new generation of readers to the magical world of graphic novels. He convinced fellow retailers, publishers, and distributors, and FCBD became a reality. To make FCBD more meaningful, publishers create unique titles just for the event.

FBCD will offer comics featuring popular Marvel characters (Marvel/ FBCD.com)

This year, fans will have a selection of 47 comics. They include ones featuring popular Marvel superheroes like the Avengers and Spider-Man. Nintendo fans will enjoy a two-in-one edition of 'Animal Crossing and Kirby Manga Mania." A special edition of the "Dawn of DC" series featuring new and popular DC superheroes will also be available.

"The variety of this year's comic book selection is really exciting! There's something for every kind of fan, from the long-time reader to the comic book curious," said FCBD spokesperson Ashton Greenwood.

A special edition of "Dawn of DC" will be given away (Credit: DC Comics/ FBCD.com)

A visit to your local comic book store may be worthwhile, even if the free titles do not interest you. Most sellers will discount all their comic books on this fun day. Special FCBD collectible merchandise and clothing will also be available. To see a list of participating stores and free comic bocks go to : freecomicbookday.com.

Resources: Freecomicbookday.com