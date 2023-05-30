This Friday Is National Donut Day!

National Donut Day is celebrated annually on the first Friday of June (Credit: Wallpaperflare.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Fridays are always the best day of the week. But June 2, 2023 promises to be even more special. That’s because it also happens to be National Donut Day! This means it is your civic duty to devour one — or even a dozen — of the fried treats. Surprisingly, the holiday was not established by donut makers to boost sales. It was started by Salvation Army volunteers to raise funds for the poor.

The nonprofit's connection with donuts began in 1917, when four female volunteers arrived in France to tend to injured World War I soldiers. To comfort the homesick troops, Margaret Sheldon and Helen Purviance used the limited ingredients available — flour, sugar, and oil — to make donuts.

Salvation Army volunteers made donuts to cheer the homesick troops (Credit: Salvationarmy.org)

Preparing the treats was no easy task. There were no rolling pins, donut cutters, or frying pans. The volunteers had to pat the dough by hand and cook the donuts — seven at a time — in a soldier's helmet. Despite working late into the night, they could only make about 150 donuts. But the effort was well worth it. The aroma of the fresh donuts brought much-needed joy to the soldiers. They patiently waited hours in cold and damp weather to obtain their treat.

Once fully equipped, the "Donut Lassies," as they were later called, dished out as many as 9,000 donuts a day! The fried dessert became a symbol of the Salvation Army's efforts to ease the hardships of American troops. It was also used to comfort soldiers during World War II (1939-1945) and the Vietnam War (1955-1975).

In 1938, the Chicago chapter of the Salvation Army set aside a day to sell donuts — made using the original WWI recipe — to the general public. The nonprofit planned to donate the funds to help those in need during the Great Depression. The event was so popular that it became an annual tradition, and National Donut Day was born.

The volunteers made as many as 9,000 donuts every day (Credit: Salvationarmy.com)

Today, many donut retailers participate in the holiday with free or discounted treats. Krispy Kreme usually hands out one free donut to every customer who enters the store. Dunkin' Donuts does the same with the purchase of a beverage.

National Donut Day is not the only holiday dedicated to the dessert. Fans of the fried treat also observe National Jelly-Filled Donut Day on June 8, National Cream-Filled Donut Day on September 14, and National Donut Appreciation Day on November 5! With all these excuses to eat the yummy treat, it should come as no surprise that Americans consume over 10 billion donuts — an average of 33 per person — annually!

Donuts are an American tradition. But similar sweets can be found worldwide. Indians enjoy a spiral, syrup-soaked treat called jalebi, while Tunisians devour honey-smothered fried pastries called yoyos. Indonesia's donut kentang is made using mashed potatoes and coated with powdered sugar. This means you can celebrate the holiday regardless of where you live!