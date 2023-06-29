Colombian Children Lost In Amazon Jungle Rescued After 40 Days

Four Colombian children were rescued after being stranded for 40 days in the Amazon jungle (Credit: Colombia’s Armed Forces Press Office via Reuters)

In what can only be described as a miracle, four children from an indigenous community in Colombia were rescued after 40 days in the Amazon jungle. Lesly, Soleiny, Tien Norie, and Cristin, aged 13, nine, five, and 11 months, respectively, were traveling to see their father in San José del Guaviare on May 1, 2023. Unfortunately, the single-engine Cessna they were on experienced engine failure and crashed in a remote part of the Colombian Amazon jungle.

Due to bad weather, the Columbian army could not get to the crash site until May 16, 2023. When they arrived, they found the bodies of the mother, pilot, and another adult. However, the four children were missing. The only indication of their presence in the plane were a baby bottle, small shoes, and tiny footprints near the wreckage.

The kids, who belong to the Huitoto tribe, had been taught the skills to survive in the jungle. This gave the rescuers, which included 150 members of the Colombian army and an alliance of Indigenous communities, hope that the four may still be alive.

The airplane carrying the four children crashed in the jungle on May 1, 2023 (Credit: Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office via Reuters)

On June 9, 2023, 40 days after the plane crashed, an indigenous rescue team finally found the children. They were huddled together just three miles away from the crash site. It was later discovered that the soldiers had come close to finding the children several times. But the kids had been frightened by their presence and hid each time they heard them.

Officials credit the kids' survival to 13-year-old Lesly. The resourceful teenager used her knowledge to find edible fruits in the jungle to feed her siblings. They also found a box of food dropped by the army. To nourish her 11-month-old sister, Lesly prepared a mixture of water and root vegetable flour they had brought on the plane. During the nights, the four sought refuge under a mosquito net and a plastic tarp they had.

While frail and shaken from their ordeal, all four children are expected to recover fully. Their remarkable tale of survival has attracted global interest and elevated them to the status of national celebrities in Colombia.

