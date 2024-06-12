The cheese rolling competition takes place annually on the last Monday of May (Credit: Dave Farrance/ CC BY-SA-3.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Every year on the last Monday of May, thousands of people from around the world gather at Cooper's Hill in Gloucestershire, England, for the Cheese Rolling competition. This unusual contest requires participants to run, or as is usually the case tumble, down the steep hill to try to catch an 8-pound (3.6 kg) rolling wheel of cheese.

The fun event is believed to have started in the 1800s as a way to settle land ownership disputes. It remained a well-kept secret, known only to locals, for decades. However, that changed in 2009 when 15,000 people flocked to Cooper's Hill to watch the race. Concerned about the potential for injuries, local authorities decided to cancel the competition. But that has not stopped organizers or fans from showing up every year to carry on the fun tradition.

This year's competition took place on May 27, 2024. It comprised four downhill races — three for men and one for women. Each was limited to 25 competitors. There were also three uphill races — two for kids and one for adults.

Abby Lampe claimed her second cheese-rolling victory (Credit: Coopers Hill Cheese Roll/ Facebook/ CC-BY-SA-4.0)

Each race began with the release of a round of cheese from the top of Cooper's Hill. Participants, then raced down in pursuit of the tumbling wheel, which can reach speeds of up to 70 mph (112 kmh). Volunteers from the local Rugby team were ready at the finish line to catch any out-of-control racers.

The men's downhill race winners included first-time cheese racers Tom Kopke from Germany and Dylan Twist from Australia. Gloucester resident Leilani Ryder took home her fifth title in the uphill race, and USA's Abby Lampe claimed her second victory in the women's downhill race. Lampe who plans on returning, said the key to winning is embracing the fall and rolling to the bottom.

"There's a bit of pain, but it's just going to be temporary, " she said.

Resources: Cooper Hill Cheese rolling Facebook/ Wikipedia.org/ BBC.com