American swimmer Regan Smith will be wearing the new Speedo suit at the Games (Credit Speedo/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

In the ultra-competitive world of Olympic swimming, a mere hundredth of a second can make a difference between a gold and silver medal. While skill and intense training are essential for success, the right swimsuit can be a game-changer in the tightest of races.

For the Paris 2024 Games, Speedo has unveiled the latest iterations of its Fastskin LZR Pure Intent and Fastskin LZR Pure Valor swimsuits. The company asserts that since 2019, athletes wearing LZR suits have broken 52 percent of all individual swimming world records. They also garnered 61 percent of gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The recently-unveiled LZR Pure Intent 2.0 and LZR Pure Valor 2.0 are engineered with Lamoral Space Tech. The lightweight coating was originally created to protect satellites in space. It makes the swimsuits extremely water-repellent.

The LZR Pure Intent 2.0 is designed for sprint swimmers. It features dual compression and textured fabric zones for targeted drag reduction. The LZR Pure Valor 2.0 is made for distance and multi-event swimmers. It offers more moderate compressions and six times the amount of water repellency as previous Valor suits. Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, and Regan Smith will be among the five elite US swimmers testing these suits at the Paris Olympics.

"The biggest factor in swimming, because it's in water, is drag, which is far and away the main detractor for speed," Kevin Netto, an exercise science specialist at the Curtin School of Allied Health in Australia, told AFP. "So anything that will change drag forces, it's worth its weight in gold."

Katie Ledecky, will be swimming in the TYR Venzo swimsuit (Credit: Try/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Speedo is not the only company seeking to give Olympic swimmers a competitive edge. Katie Ledecky, widely regarded as one of the greatest female swimmer of all time, will wear TYR's Venzo suit. It features frictionless yarn that was originally developed for the military in Italy. This ultra-smooth fabric repels water, elevating the body position and reducing resistance. The suit's innovative textile design also provides targeted support for the core and legs, enhancing stability and comfort.

The impact of swimsuits on athletic performance is a topic of ongoing debate. However, In a sport where fractions of a second can decide races, every tiny advantage matters.

"You're talking about maybe a 1 percent difference in a race," says Ryan Murphy. "Any little thing we can get to improve times, improve body position in the water, assist your technique, you're really looking for that."

Resources: USAswimming.org, wwd.com, swimswam.com