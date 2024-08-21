The ash from Mount Vesuvius buried Pompeii and surrounding areas (Credit: MapMaster/CC-BY-SA-3.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

In AD 79, Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the city of Pompeii and nearby areas in thick volcanic ash. Among them was Herculaneum, a small seaside resort on the west coast of central Italy. Nearly 2,000 years later, the ancient city's beach has been excavated and restored. It was opened to the public on June 19, 2024.

"The restoration of the beach allows people to see the site from the same position as the ancient Roman people," Francesco Sirano, the director of the Herculaneum Archaeological Park, told The Washington Post. "The visitors have to go down through a tunnel … and it's like we go back two thousand years, and then suddenly you have the beach."

The restored beach was replaced with a dark-colored material (Credit: Gennaro Sangiuliano/ X/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The original beach featured black sand. However, to ensure wheelchair accessibility, local authorities replaced the sand with a dark-colored material that closely matches the original hue. Visitors can not only enjoy the restored beach but also explore the ancient city's other impressive attractions. They include remarkably well-preserved baths, an underground theater, and luxurious homes.

Named after the Greek god Hercules, Herculaneum was once a popular holiday destination for Rome's upper-class families due to its mild weather. The city lay hidden under more than 150 feet (46 m) of ash until its accidental discovery in 1709.

Excavations throughout the 18th and 19th centuries revealed buildings, art, scrolls, and other ancient artifacts. But very few human remains were discovered at first. This led archeologists to believe that the residents had managed to escape before the volcanic ash engulfed the city.

Many of the structures in Herculaneum are well-preserved (Credit: Diego Delso/ CC-BY-SA 4.0 /Wikimedia Commons)

However, subsequent digs in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s revealed over 300 skeletons. The remains of women, children, and babies were found sheltered inside the boat houses. Those of men, both young and old, were discovered on the beach. Researchers believe the locals had fled there in the hopes of being rescued by boats.

The human remains discovered in Herculaneum have offered researchers a unique glimpse into the lives and deaths of its inhabitants. Notable examples include the "Ring Lady," a skeleton adorned with emerald and ruby rings. Another skeleton found near the remains of a boat is believed to be that of a Roman soldier. The soldier's belt and weaponry suggest he was on a rescue mission when he perished.

Though it has been over 2,000 years since the eruption, excavations at Pompeii, Herculaneum, and surrounding areas continue to uncover new secrets. Recent digs have revealed a stunning shrine with blue walls and a banquet room adorned with vibrant paintings depicting an ancient war.

