The world's second-largest diamond was found in Botswana (Credit: Lucara Diamond/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

On August 22, 2024, Lucara Diamond revealed the discovery of a massive 2,492-carat diamond in Botswana. The gemstone is the second biggest one ever found and the largest one found in the Southern African nation. The largest diamond discovered to date is the 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond. It was found in South Africa in 1905.

"We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492-carat diamond," said William Lamb, president and CEO of Lucara Diamond.

The yet-to-be-named stone was found in the Karowe mine using X-ray technology. The relatively small mine is known for its exceptionally large diamonds. They include the 1,758-carat Sewelô diamond. Previously recognized as the world's second-biggest diamond, it was sold to French fashion house Louis Vuitton in 2019 for an undisclosed sum.

The diamond is large enough to fill an adult's palm (Credit: Lucara Diamond/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

It will take experts several months to determine the value of the latest discovery. But the gemstone is expected to fetch tens of millions of dollars. Like most large diamonds, it will likely be cut into smaller gems.

For example, the Cullinan diamond was divided into nine larger gems and nearly 100 smaller ones. Two of the biggest stones are part of the British Crown jewels. The 530.2-carat Cullinan 1 was added to the Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross in 1910. The sceptre has been used in every coronation since Charles II became king in 1661. The 317-carat Cullinan II is the centerpiece of the Imperial State Crown. Queen Elizabeth II wore it annually for the State Opening of Parliament.

The nine larger gems of the Cullinan diamond (Credit: Unknown author - Plate X, The Cullinan (1908)/ Public Domain/ wikimedia.org)

Diamonds are formed when carbon atoms are squeezed together under high-pressure deep underground. This process occurs at depths of over 93 miles (150 km), where temperatures exceed 2,000°F (1,093°C). Over time, the diamonds are carried closer to Earth's surface by volcanic eruptions. Scientists believe that most natural diamonds are at least a billion years old. Some are even over three billion years old!

Resources: Washingtonpost.com, CNN.com, mma.prnewswire.com