Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were initially expected to return within eight days (Credit: NASA.gov)

On August 25, 2024, NASA officials announced that Boeing's Starliner spacecraft will return to Earth in early September without its crew members Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams. NASA's decision is based on lingering concerns about the spacecraft's safety. Wilmore and Williams will remain at the International Space Station (ISS) until February 2025.

"NASA has decided that Butch and Suni will return with Crew 9 next February and that Starliner will return uncrewed," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said at a news conference. "I want you to know that Boeing has worked very hard with NASA to get the necessary data to make this decision."

Original mission

Wilmore and Williams launched aboard the Starliner on June 5, 2024, for an eight-day mission to test the new spacecraft's safety and capabilities. The reusable spacecraft is designed to transport up to seven astronauts to and from the ISS.

The Boeing Starliner's test flight launched to the ISS on June 5. 2024 (Credit: NASA.gov)

The flight was mainly without incident. However, as the Starliner approached the ISS, it experienced helium leaks and thruster failures. Fortunately, Wilmore and Williams managed to dock safely on June 6, 2024. Initially, experts from NASA and Boeing hoped to resolve the issues within a reasonable time and bring back the astronauts aboard the spacecraft. However, after careful consideration, NASA determined that returning them to Earth on the Starliner would be too risky.

Return plan for Wilmore and Williams

NASA plans to bring the astronauts back home aboard the SpaceX Dragon. The spacecraft will arrive at the ISS sometime after September 24, 2024. The SpaceX Crew-9 mission was initially planned for August 18, 2024. However, it had to be pushed back because the docking space is occupied by the Starliner. To make room for Wimore and Williams' return journey, the Crew-9 mission will comprise two astronauts instead of the original four.

Wilmore and Williams' new role

Wilmore and Williams will transition from being guests to full-time crew members. They will conduct spacewalks, help in maintaining the ISS, and participate in scientific experiments. Both astronauts are taking the unexpected extension in stride and happily embracing their new responsibilities.

Wilmore and Williams appear to be enjoying their extended mission (Credit: NASA/ gov)

"We've been thoroughly busy up here," Williams said. "It feels like coming back home. It feels good to float around. It feels good to be in space and work up here with the International Space Station team."

Wilmore agrees, saying, "It's a great place to be, a great place to live, a great place to work."

Resources: Livescience.com, NPR.org, Space.com, NASA.gov