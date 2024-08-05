The Perseids will peak on the night of August 11, 2024 (Credit: NASA/ Public Domain)

There are numerous meteor showers throughout the year. However, few are as popular, or as reliable, as the Perseids. The "shooting stars" have been zooming across the skies at a rate of about a dozen an hour since mid-July. But the best time to watch them will be from midnight to dawn on August 11, 12, and 13, 2024. That is when the number of meteors will increase sharply to between 50 and 100 an hour. Also, unlike previous years, this upcoming show will not be overshadowed by a bright Moon. This will make it easier to view even the dimmer meteors.

To make the most of this celestial event, stargazers should go to a dark, open space, away from city lights. Be patient — it takes the eyes about 15 minutes to get used to the dark skies and just as long to spot a flashing meteor. Also, leave the telescopes and binoculars at home. The natural fireworks are best viewed with bare eyes!

Though often called "shooting" or "falling" stars, meteors are small, rocky or metallic debris left behind by comets as they travel through our Solar System. When these tiny particles collide with Earth's atmosphere at high speeds, they burn up, producing a bright flash that resembles shiny stars, or what we call meteors.

The Perseids are named after the constellation Perseus, from which they appear to originate. They are, however, the dust and rocks left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle as it passes by Earth during its 133-year-long orbit around the Sun. The comet will not return until 2125. But the fragments shed during its last visit in 1992 have put on an impressive show every year when Earth passes close to the densest part of the debris stream. The shooting stars are visible worldwide. But due to Swift-Tuttle's orbital pattern, the best views are reserved for residents of the Northern Hemisphere.

The Perseids are a result of the debris shed by Comet Swift-Tuttle (Credit: cnyo.org)

Besides being reliable, the Perseids also produce the highest number of fireballs — meteors as bright as Jupiter and Venus. NASA scientists, who have nicknamed the Perseids "fireball champions," attribute the large number of shiny meteors to Swift-Tuttle's large, 16-mile (26-km) wide, nucleus. They believe it sheds hundreds of meteoroids, many of which are large enough to produce fireballs.

Be sure to mark your calendars to catch one or two of the impressive shooting stars. And don't forget to make a wish — it might just come true!

