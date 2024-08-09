Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate (Credit: Tim Walz/ X/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

US Vice President Kamala Harris was formally certified as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee for the November election on August 6, 2024. The 59-year-old emerged as the top contender on July 21, 2024, after President Joe Biden decided not to seek a second term. Notably, Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to be nominated for president by a major political party.

Following her nomination, Harris named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. If elected, Walz will be the third vice president from Minnesota. He will join Hubert Humphrey (who served under President Lyndon B. Johnson) and Walter Mondale (who served under President Jimmy Carter).

"I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate," Harris posted on X. "As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team. Now let's get to work."

Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz attend their first rally together in Philadelphia (Credit: Kamala Harris/ Facebook/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Born and raised in West Point, Nebraska, Walz graduated from Chadron State College in 1989 with a degree in education. He began his teaching career at Alliance High School in Nebraska, later moving to Mankato West High School in Minnesota. At Mankato, he also coached football and led the team to its first state championship. In addition to his civilian career, Walz served in the US Army National Guard for 24 years. He retired in 2005 as a master sergeant.

Walz's political career began in 2006 when he beat the Republican incumbent in a rural district in Minnesota, securing a seat in Congress. In 2018, he successfully ran for Governor of Minnesota and has held the office since. The 60-year-old is married to Gwen Walz, a fellow former educator. They have two children, Hope (23) and Gus (17), as well as a rescue dog, Scout, and a rescue cat, Honey.

