Lily Hevesh's impressive domino display at the National Building Museum (Credit: National Building Museum/ Public Domain)

Hundreds of fans gathered at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, on July 20, 2024, to witness the spectacular fall of over 100,000 dominoes. The exciting event was the grand finale of the museum's two-week-long "Destination Domino" event hosted by domino artist Lily Hevesh.

The colorful structure took ten days to set up. It included elaborate patterns, spirals, and even a domino recreation of the Mona Lisa. The massive display was toppled in just about eight minutes. The meticulous arrangement did not feature traditional domino blocks. Instead, Hevesh and her team used straight-edged neon tiles that are built for knocking down.

The artists also built a domino tower inspired by the National Building Museum's iconic columns. Standing just over 33 feet (10 meters) tall, it set a new record as the world's tallest domino structure. Once the record was verified, a team member used a stuffed squirrel to topple it.

Hevesh became interested in domino structures at the age of nine after receiving a set of dominoes from her grandparents. Inspired by Domino art creators on YouTube, she began sharing videos of her own structures at the tender age of ten. Over time, her creations have become increasingly intricate.

Today, the 25-year-old posts incredible videos of complex domino structures on her channel. Her spectacular work has garnered over a billion views and four million subscribers. When not creating, Hevesh holds workshops for aspiring young builders. She believes domino artwork can help teach kids important life lessons, such as patience, perseverance, and creativity.

"I've seen kids become more patient from building with dominoes," she said. "Over time, they learn that if a domino structure falls over unexpectedly or doesn't turn out right, it's all part of the process. They pick up the dominos and try again."

