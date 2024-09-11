Millions of people are afraid of Friday the 13th (Credit: j_lloa/ CC-By-SA-2.0/ Pixabay)

For non-believers, Friday, September 13, 2024, will simply mark the start of a well-deserved weekend. However, others may not share this sentiment. Millions of people worldwide consider Friday the 13th the unluckiest day of the year. The origins of the day's fearsome reputation remain unclear, but experts have some theories.

The superstition starts with the fear of the number 13. The condition is called "triskaidekaphobia." Thomas Fernsler is an associate policy scientist at the University of Delaware. He believes 13 has a bad reputation because it follows the "complete" number 12. There are 12 months in a year, 12 zodiac signs, 12 apostles of Jesus, and so on. Many consider 13 "incomplete" and, therefore, unlucky.

Folklore historian Donald Dossey has a different theory. He thinks 13 is considered unlucky because of a Scandinavian legend. According to the story, 12 norse gods were having dinner when Loki, the trickster god, showed up. He convinced Hoder, the god of darkness, to kill Balder, the god of joy. To this day, many people avoid having 13 guests at a party.

Friday has its own negative associations. In the Bible, Jesus was crucified on a Friday, although not specifically the 13th. But this event occurred after the Last Supper with his 12 apostles, including Judas who betrayed him. Many biblical scholars believe Eve tempted Adam with the forbidden fruit on a Friday. The one historical event thought to have occurred on Friday the 13th is when Adam and Eve's son Cain killed his brother, Abel.

Regardless of the reason, the fear of Friday the 13th is widespread. Experts estimate that over 20 million Americans, and many more worldwide, experience some level of anxiety on this day. For people in high-risk jobs like construction, the apprehension often leads to accidents. This makes them fear the day even more.



Those who are superstitious avoid making purchases on Friday the 13th (Credit: YouGov/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Statista)

Interestingly, Friday the 13th also hurts the US economy. Businesses lose about $900 million on this day as believers avoid working, traveling, or making big purchases. As it turns out, their fears are unfounded. A 2008 study found that fewer traffic accidents occur on Friday the 13th than on other Fridays. The number of fires and thefts reported was also much lower.

For the brave, the day may even prove lucky. Many businesses offer discounts to encourage people to shop. So, celebrate 2024's first Friday the 13th by treating yourself to a bargain or two!