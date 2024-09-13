Hispanic Heritage Month began as a week-long celebration in 1968 (Credit: Miami.edu/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Hispanic Heritage Month is marked annually in the United States from September 15 to October 15. This national celebration began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week. It was expanded to cover an entire month in 1988. The observance honors the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latin-American communities. This includes those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Why Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15

The mid-month start date holds historical significance. On September 15, 1821, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua declared independence from Spain. Additionally, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence on September 16 and September 18, respectively.

Theme for 2024

The theme for this year's celebration is "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together." It highlights the achievements of individuals paving the way for future generations.

The extensive list includes Sonia Sotomayor. She is the first Hispanic and third woman to become an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Then there is NASA astronaut Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman to go to space. Ochoa was also the first Hispanic and second female director of NASA's Johnson Space Center.

America Ferrera (R) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (R) are pioneers in their fields (Credit: America Ferrera/ X.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

There is also America Ferrera. At just 40 years old, Ferrera has already left a lasting mark on the entertainment industry. Her performance in Ugly Betty earned her a Golden Globe and Emmy Award in 2007. More recently, Ferrera was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the 2023 mega-hit movie, Barbie. Ferrera is also an advocate for Latino representation, diversity, and inclusion in media.

No list of Latino leaders can be complete without mentioning Lin-Manuel Miranda. The award-winning creator of Broadway hits like Hamilton and In the Heights has captivated audiences worldwide with his innovative storytelling.

Celebrations

US cities celebrate he month with traditional festivals and parades (Credit: Library of Congress/ Public Domain)

Cities and towns across the US observe Hispanic Heritage Month with traditional festivals and parades. Schools celebrate by highlighting Latino and Hispanic achievements and contributions. Meanwhile, institutions like the Museum of Latin American Art celebrate this all-important month with engaging educational programs. They are usually centered around the annual theme.

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month!

