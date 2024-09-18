The traveling exhibit hopes to create harmony between humans and animals (Credit: Elephant Family USA and Newport Restoration Foundation/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

A herd of 100 life-sized elephant sculptures have begun their trek across the United States. The "Great Elephant Migration" aims to promote harmony between humans and animals. The project is spearheaded by Ruth Ganesh. She is a trustee of Elephant Family USA and cofounder of The Coexistence Collective, a community of 200 indigenous artists in Southern India.

The elephants began their journey in Newport, RI, on July 4, 2024, before moving to New York City on September 6, 2024. After a few months in the city, they will head to Florida and then to Montana. Their cross-country "migration" will end in California in July 2025.

"The Great Elephant Migration" will end in California in July 2025 (Credit: Lovebrand.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

"What could be more symbolic of the overlap between the human and animal world than a herd of elephants roaming New York City's streets?" said Ganesh. "I hope this exhibition reminds us of the awe we feel when in the company of wild, free animals and, in our increasingly urban world, inspires the human race to better share space."

Each sculpture took about three months to make. The adult elephants reach up to 11 feet (3.3 m) tall and weigh as much as 750 pounds (340 kg). The artworks are made of lantana camara. This invasive weed is rapidly replacing the native plants the elephants rely on for food in South India's Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. This forces the mammals to search for food in nearby tea and coffee plantations.

Despite frequent intrusions, farmers in Southern India have learned to coexist with the elephants. Ganesh hopes the traveling exhibit can inspire similar harmony between humans and animals in other regions of the world as well.

"The extraordinary success of this compassionate coexistence is a testament to the power of collective empathy," Ganesh said. "Our magnificent herd is here to tell its story, inspiring the human race to share space and be part of this transformative movement."

The elephant sculptures are currently in New York City (Credit: Elephant Family USA and Newport Restoration Foundation/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The exhibition doubles as an important fundraiser for conservation. Each elephant sculpture is available for between $8,000 to $22,000. The proceeds are donated to local nonprofits. To date, 30 sculptures have been sold.

