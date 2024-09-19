Nga Wai Hono i te Po is only the second woman to lead the Māori people (Credit: OSV News photo/ WHAKAATA MAORI handout/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The Māori people of New Zealand welcomed a new queen on September 5, 2024. Nga Wai Hono i te Po succeeds her father, Kiingi Tuheitia, who died on August 30, 2024, after 18 years as king. The 27-year-old is the youngest child and only daughter of the late king. She was chosen by a committee of 12 Māori leaders. Nga Wai Hono i te Po is only the second woman to lead the Māori monarchy since it was founded in 1858.

The crowning ceremony occurred on the final morning of her father's six-day-long funeral rites. The soon-to-be queen, or Kuini, sat on a wooden throne placed in front of the late monarch's coffin. An archbishop blessed her with the same Bible used to anoint the first Māori king.

Kiingi Tuheitia (L) with King Charles (R) in 2023 (Credit: Ian Jones/ CC-BY-2.0/ Wikipedia.org)

Following her coronation, the focus shifted to laying the late king to rest. Prayers, chants, and a traditional dance honoring his legacy preceded the procession. A fleet of intricately carved canoes then escorted the monarch's coffin to the sacred urupā (burial ground) of Māori royalty.

Nga Wai Hono i te Po was educated in a Māori language immersion school and holds a Master's degree in Māori cultural studies from Waikato University. She has also served as a board member with the Te Kohanga Reo National Trust, which works to revitalize the Māori language.

Though the monarchy is mainly ceremonial, Nga Wai Hono I te Po's ascension has sparked widespread optimism among the Māori. The young Kuini's unique mix of cultural heritage and modern perspective makes her well-suited to preserve cherished traditions while guiding her people toward a prosperous future.

The new queen has traditional Māori tattoo on her chin and lips (Credit: KIINGITANGA/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

"She's the new dawn," said Māori rights lawyer Annette Sykes. "We've all watched her grow up, she's very humble. I've watched her mature into this woman who has this thirst for authentic knowledge and brings this into the modern world. She's someone who wears Gucci, and she wears moko kauae [traditional Māori tattoo on chin and lips]. She is leading us into uncharted and turbulent waters, and she will do it with aplomb."

