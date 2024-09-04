The Adella Shores vanished in the waters of Lake Superior (Credit: shipwreckmuseum.com/ Public Domain)

North America's Great Lakes — Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario — were once a hub of maritime activity. Thousands of ships used the inland waterways to move cargo and passengers between cities. Among them was Adella Shores, a wooden steamship that mysteriously vanished in the icy waters of Lake Superior in May 1909.

The wreckage of the 195-foot, 735-ton boat remained undetected for 112 years. In 2021, Darryl Ertel, Director of The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS), and his brother Dan were scanning the lake with a sonar system. They stumbled upon what appeared to be a large ship resting 650 feet (198 meters) beneath the surface.

Sonar image of the Adella Shores (Credit: shipwreckmuseum.com/ Public Domain)

"I pretty much knew that had to be the Adella Shores when I measured the length of it, because there were no other ships out there missing in that size range," said Darryl. "As soon as I put the ROV down on it for the first time, I could see the design of the ship, and I could match it right up to the Adella Shores."

The historical society announced the ship's discovery on May 2, 2024, after a three-year research effort to document its history. GLSHS spokesperson Corey Adkins says the thorough research ensures staffers "can share the story accurately."

"People often ask us why we wait so long to release shipwrecks that we find," Adkins explains. "Every one of these stories is important and deserves to be told with the utmost honor and respect."

The ship's cargo wrench (Credit: shipwreckmuseum.com/ Public Domain)

According to the GLSHS, the Adella Shores was built in Gibraltar, Michigan. It was owned by the Shores Lumber Company and named after the owner's daughter, Adella. The new ship was christened by Adella's sister, Bessie. The formal ceremony marks the beginning of a ship's active service. However, instead of champagne, she used a bottle of water. The GLSHS believes this may have been viewed as bad luck by the ancient sailors.

Indeed, the Adella Shores did have its fair share of bad luck even before its tragic end. The ship sank twice in 15 years. However, both times, the water had been shallow, making it easy to retrieve and repair the boat for future travels.

But the steamship was not as fortunate the third time. In 1909, it was en route to deliver salt to Duluth, Minnesota, when it suddenly disappeared in Lake Superior. Experts think an ice floe damaged the ship's hull, causing it to sink quickly. Tragically, all 14 crew members on board perished.

