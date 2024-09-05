The US experienced a series of terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 (Credit: Gloucester Township Police Department/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

September 11, 2001, began as a serene autumn morning in New York City. However, within a few hours, this tranquility was shattered by the deadliest terrorist attacks in US history. This unprovoked act of violence was planned and executed by members of the Islamic extremist organization al-Qaeda. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of 2,977 innocent people and altered life as we knew it forever.

What happened on September 11, 2001?

On September 11, 2001, 19 men, affiliated with al-Qaeda, split into four groups. Each was led by a trained pilot. The terrorists hijacked four domestic flights. They included United Flight 93 from New Jersey, American Flight 77 from Washington, DC, and United Flight 175 and American Flight 11 from Boston. The aircraft were headed cross-country to California. This ensured they had enough fuel to cause the maximum possible damage.

The attacks

Those aboard the aircrafts realized their flights had been hijacked shortly after take-off. However, the rest of the world remained unaware until 8:46 AM (EST). That is when American Flight 11 was seen heading toward New York City's tallest buildings — the World Trade Center's (WTC) Twin Towers. Before anyone could react, the aircraft struck the North Tower, creating a massive impact hole from the 93rd to the 99th floor. Initial speculation suggested pilot error or mechanical failure. But that theory was dismissed when United Flight 175 crashed into WTC's South Tower at 9:03 AM (EST).

Two of the hijacked flights hit the WTC towers (Credit: Cflm0011 / CC-BY-SA 3.0 /Wikimedia Commons)

About half an hour after the second tower was hit, American Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon in Virginia. Soon after, United Flight 93 crash-landed into an empty field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. At that point, it was evident that the US had experienced a series of well-planned terrorist attacks.

The aftermath of the attacks

The impact of the fueled airplanes and subsequent fires severely weakened the steel support trusses that connected the Twin Towers' 110 floors to the exterior. This, combined with the initial impact damage, caused both towers to collapse into massive piles of debris in under two hours. An estimated 18,000 people in the WTC complex were safely evacuated. However, many first responders lost their lives.

United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in this empty field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania (Credit: Asiriryansamarasekera/ CC-BY-SA-3.0 / Wikimedia Commons)

The Pentagon withstood the aircraft's impact. However, the initial crash killed 184 people. The death toll of these planned attacks would have been even higher if not for the heroic actions of United Flight 93's passengers and crew. They fought the hijackers and forced the plane to crash in Pennsylvania. This prevented it from reaching its target, the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

What has happened since?

The site of the former WTC complex, now known as "Ground Zero," features four new towers. The flagship is the gleaming One World Trade Center, also known as the "Freedom Tower." At 1,776 feet (541 meters) high, it is the tallest building in New York City and the Western Hemisphere. The adjacent 9/11 Memorial & Museum includes twin reflecting pools with the names of the victims etched into the bronze edges, as well as artifacts from that day.

The WTC complex site is home to four towers and a 9/11 memorial (Credit: 911memorial.org/ Public Domain)

The Pentagon has built 184 illuminated benches to honor the 125 government employees and 59 crew members and passengers of American Flight 77 who died. In Somerset County, the Flight 93 National Memorial honors the victims with exhibits. They include recorded messages from passengers and crew before the crash.

September 11, 2001, was a devastating day in US history. But it has also made Americans more resilient and determined to live without fear. This September 11, or Patriot Day, take a moment to honor the thousands of innocent lives lost.

Resources: Wikipedia.org, www.911memorial.org, www. history.navy.mil