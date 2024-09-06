Alex Morgan announced her retirement on September 5, 2024 (Credit: Olympics.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

After an illustrious 15-year career, American soccer icon Alex Morgan has decided to retire from professional soccer. Morgan broke the news to her fans on social media on September 5, 2024. The 35-year-old is expecting her second child and wants to focus on her young family. Morgan's remarkable tenure includes 22 World Cup appearances and 16 Olympic matches.

“I’m going to get to the point quickly,” Morgan said. “I’m retiring. I have so much clarity about this decision, and I am so happy to be able to finally tell you. It has been a long time coming, and this decision wasn’t easy. But at the beginning of 2024, I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer."

The Southern California native began her journey with the US Women's National Team (USWNT) in late 2009. Then, a 20-year-old standout at the University of California, Berkeley, Morgan quickly made her mark. In her debut year with the USWNT, she scored four international goals and earned the nickname "Baby Horse" for her speed and distinctive running style.

Over the next 15 years, Morgan played a pivotal role in helping the USA win back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. She played in 13 of the 14 matches, scoring seven goals and providing four assists. Morgan's decisive goal during extra time against Canada in the 2012 Olympics semifinals sealed the USWNT's spot in the finals. The team went on to claim their third consecutive gold medal victory. With 176 combined goals and assists, Morgan ranks fifth all-time in USWNT history. Only Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Kristine Lilly, and Carli Lloyd have more.

With her dynamic personality and immense talent, the 35-year-old has become a leading figure in women's soccer, inspiring a generation of young girls. Throughout her career, she has been a tireless advocate for women's rights and sports equality. In 2019, Morgan, along with 28 USWNT players, sued the US Soccer Federation for gender discrimination. They were seeking equal pay and treatment as their male counterparts. The players won the lawsuit in 2022 and even received $22 million in back pay. In 2023, Morgan founded the Alex Morgan Foundation to promote equity and opportunities for girls and women both on and off the field.

Morgan played her final game for her club team, the San Diego Wave, on September 8, 2024. She made a symbolic 13-minute appearance and also took a penalty kick. Despite the Wave’s 4-1 loss to the North Carolina Courage, Morgan’s exit was unforgettable. She blew kisses to the crowd while fans chanted her name.

"There have been so many incredible moments in my career," the soccer star said. "But this one, this last moment I share on the field with you, I will cherish forever. So, thank you, from the bottom of my heart, thank you."

