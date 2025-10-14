Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in India (Credit: Public Domain.net)

Every year, over a billion Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains worldwide observe Diwali. Also known as Deepavali, or the Festival of Lights, the celebration dates back over 2,500 years. It is a time of joy, unity, and spiritual reflection. The five-day event usually falls in October or November. In 2025, Diwali will be celebrated from October 18 to 22.

The festivities will start with Dhanteras. This day honors the Hindu gods of wealth and good fortune. Families pray for wealth, health, and prosperity. Many also decorate the entrance of their homes with rangoli. The patterns, made from colored powders or flower petals, are thought to bring good luck. Since shopping on Dhanteras is considered lucky, observers also buy jewelry, clothes, or household items.

Rangoli patterns are believed to bring good luck during Diwali (Credit: Soulful Sunshine/ CC-BY-SA-4.0/ Wikipedia.org)

The festival's second day is called Kali Chaudas. Some people use this time to drive away evil spirits from their homes with traditional rituals. Others call it "Choti (small) Diwali." They see it as a chance to start the celebrations early with feasts and fireworks.

The third day is the main day of the festival — Diwali itself, which falls on October 20 this year. The day usually begins with visits to temples to offer prayers. After that, friends and relatives get together to exchange gifts and sweets. In the evening, homes are lit with small oil lamps, called "diyas," and everyone enjoys a delicious meal. In India, the real fun starts later. Entire neighborhoods take to the streets to light up the skies with colorful fireworks. The show continues until every last firecracker has popped.

The fourth day celebrates Lord Krishna lifting a huge hill to protect his village from heavy rains. Families prepare elaborate food offerings and decorate small shrines at home. In the Indian state of Gujarat, this day also marks the start of a new year. Because the Hindu calendar uses shorter lunar cycles, Gujarati people will welcome the year 2082 on October 22, 2025.

Fireworks light up the skies during Diwali in India (Credit: Urbun Urban Ru/ CC-BY-SA-4.0/ Wikipedia.org)

The festival's final day is known as Bhai Dooj. It honors the love between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for their brothers’ safety and success, and brothers promise to protect their sisters. The celebration ends with families sharing a delicious meal.

Diwali's legends vary across regions. Some believe that the residents of Ayodhya first celebrated Diwali to mark the return of King Rama from a 14-year exile. Others think it marked the taming of an angry goddess who wanted to destroy all life on Earth. Despite the differences, the main idea is the same: the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

For children in India, Diwali is like Christmas. In addition to a week off from school, they enjoy gifts, good food, and fireworks. It is no wonder that the festival ranks among the country's most popular celebrations.

Happy Diwali!

