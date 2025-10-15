Brandon Dawson with his winning pumpkin (Credit: hmbweighoff.com)

Every October, farmers across the US harvest millions of pumpkins. Some transform into delicious soups or pies, while others become spooky jack-o'-lanterns. A select few, however, are grown just for weigh-off competitions. There are numerous such contests held around the country. But the biggest gourds usually end up at the "Super Bowl" of pumpkin weigh-offs in Half Moon Bay, CA.

The annual event, which celebrated its 52nd year on October 13, 2025, has long been a favorite among master pumpkin growers. Its popularity grew even more after 2015, when Safeway, the contest's sponsor, raised the prize for the heaviest pumpkin to $9 per pound. They also increased the maximum award to $30,000.

To win this "World Record Prize," competitors must present a "World Record Pumpkin." In 2025, this meant beating the 2023 winner — a 2,749-pound (1,246 kg) pumpkin named "Michael Jordan." It was grown by Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher from Anoka, Minnesota.

Dawson watching his pumpkin being weighed (Credit: hmbweighoff.com)

This year, the top entry weighed 2,346 pounds (1,064 kg). It was grown by Brandon Dawson, an engineer from Santa Rosa, CA. While it did not break the overall record, the victory was particularly sweet for Dawson. In 2024, his pumpkin weighed just six pounds (2.72 kg) less than the winner.

Dawson has been growing giant pumpkins for five years. He makes it a family affair with his two-year-old daughter and four-year-old son.

"We like to spend time out in the patch and watch the thing grow," Dawson said. "My four-year-old now can really pay attention to the growing process, especially since the giant pumpkins can grow by 50 to 70lbs (23 to 32 kg) a day."

In addition to a cash prize of $21,114, Dawson received the Pumpkin King Champions Ring and two nights at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Half Moon Bay. He also earned another $1,000 for submitting the largest pumpkin from California.

Brian Werner from Gridley, CA, secured second place with a pumpkin weighing 2,017 pounds (914 kg). He received $3,000 for his effort. The third and fourth-place winners took home $2,500 and $1,000, respectively. The four winning pumpkins will be part of a special display at the Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival on October 18 and 19, 2025.

