The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's oldest festivals (Credit: DOGOnews.com)

Every fall, millions of people worldwide celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. Also known as the Mooncake Festival, it is one of China’s oldest and most treasured celebrations, second only to the Lunar New Year. The festival falls on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese calendar. It always occurs during the Harvest Moon, a bright full moon that marks the peak of the harvest season. In 2025, the holiday will be observed on October 6.

The festival is a time to give thanks for the harvest and spend time with family. People gather outside to admire the bright moon and share tasty feasts. A favorite part of the tradition is eating mooncakes, round treats with sweet or savory fillings.

Eating mooncakes filled with savory or sweet fillings is an important part of the festival (Credit:

misbehave/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Wikipedia.org)

Lighting lanterns is another fun custom. Children especially enjoy carrying colorful lanterns shaped like animals or fruits through streets, parks, and homes. They are also hung outside houses, floated on rivers, or released into the sky, creating a bright glow. Solving riddles written on lanterns is also popular.

There are many legends associated with the Mid-Autumn Festival. The most popular one attributes it to Chang’e, the Moon Goddess. Long ago, ten suns scorched the Earth. An archer named Hou Yi shot down nine of them, saving the people. As a reward, he received a magic potion that allowed him to live forever. Hou Yi did not want to live without his beloved wife, Chang’e, so he put the pill away. One day, while he was away, a thief tried to steal it. To keep the potion safe, Chang’e swallowed it herself. She immediately floated up to the moon, where she still lives with the Jade Rabbit. Soon after, people began offering mooncakes and gathering under the full moon to honor Chang’e. This tradition grew into the festival celebrated today.

Mid-Autumn Festival in Beijing, China (Credit: Shizhao/ CC-BY-SA-2.5/ Wikipedia.org)

The Mid-Autumn Festival is also observed in Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam. In the United States, the festival is growing in popularity, especially in major cities. In New York, the Museum of Chinese in America hosts a family-friendly event with mooncake making, storytelling, and crafts. In Grand Prairie, Texas, Asia Times Square celebrates with a three-day event featuring live music and cultural performances. Regardless of how it is observed, the festival is about family, togetherness, and enjoying the full moon.

Zhongqiu Jie kuaile! (Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!)

Resources: Wikipedia.org, Chinahighlights.com, Smithsonianmag.com