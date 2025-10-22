Sandro Dias skateboarded down the CAFF building (Credit: RedBull.com)

Sandro Dias had dreamt of skateboarding down the curved façade of the Centro Administrativo Fernando Ferrari (CAFF) in Porto Alegre, Brazil, ever since he first saw the building in 1988. That dream finally became a reality on September 25, 2025, when the 50-year-old flawlessly skated down the 22-story building from a height of about 197 feet (60 m).

This feat earned the professional Brazilian skateboarder two Guinness World Records. One was for the tallest drop into a temporary quarter pipe — a curved ramp that lets riders launch into the air and perform tricks. The second record was for the fastest speed on a standard skateboard. In just eight seconds, Dias reached a top speed of 64 mph (103.8 km/h).

Dias spent months training for the stunt (Credit: RedBull.com)

Although he made it look easy, Dias spent months training for the ride. He practiced riding his skateboard while being pulled by a motorcycle. He also wore an 88-pound (40-kg) vest to mimic the increased gravitational forces he would experience during the drop.

The stunt, called the Red Bull Building Drop, also required careful planning. The Red Bull crew spent over a month building a smooth ramp that connected safely to the building. The sides of the concrete wall were lined with padding to protect Dias during his high-speed descent. Foam pillows stretched across the bottom to help him slow down and stop safely.

Foam pillows at the base helped Dias stop safely (Credit: RedBull.com)

Also known as Mineirinho, Dias is one of the world's best skateboarders. He has won six world championships and is famous for pulling off tricks that very few people can do. Dias hopes his achievements will inspire more young people to take up the sport.

"It’s not about seeking fame, it’s about pushing the limits and creating opportunities for people," Dias said after the record-breaking stunt. "I hope this serves as motivation, so that more and more people get into skateboarding and more opportunities come up for the sport."

Resources: RedBull.com