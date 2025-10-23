Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31 (Credit: Professor Bop/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

Celebrated annually on October 31, Halloween is one of America’s most popular holidays. Streets and neighborhoods come alive with spooky decorations, from glowing jack-o’-lanterns to cobweb-covered porches and eerie lights. But how did this festival of fright and fun start?

The origin of Halloween

Halloween began with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. The Celts lived in what is now Ireland and parts of France over 2,000 years ago. They believed that on Samhain, the spirits of the dead returned to Earth. To protect themselves, they lit bonfires and wore costumes made from animal heads and skins.

In the 8th century, Pope Gregory III made November 1 All Saints’ Day to honor saints. Over time, some Samhain traditions, like bonfires and costumes, became part of the Christian celebration. The night before was called All Hallows’ Eve. This later became known as Halloween.

Halloween in America

Americans spend billions on Halloween decor and costumes (Credit: Smallbones/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Wikipedia.org)

Halloween was brought to the US by Irish and Scottish immigrants in the mid-1800s. Its popularity spread quickly. By the 1920s, towns and cities across the country were holding Halloween parades and parties. Halloween is now the second-largest commercial holiday in the US, behind Christmas. Americans spend about $12 billion annually on costumes, decorations, and candy.

Trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treating during Halloween comes from an ancient tradition (Credit: Buz Carter/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

Trick-or-treating comes from All Souls’ Day, a Roman Catholic holiday. On this day, the poor visited wealthier homes. They offered prayers for the dead in exchange for sweet breads called soul cakes. This custom was called "souling." It later changed when children in Ireland and Scotland began wearing costumes and singing for treats. This tradition, brought to the US by immigrants, eventually became the modern trick-or-treat celebration.

Candy

Billions of dollars worth of candy is given out every Halloween (Credit: Candystore.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Before the 20th century, Halloween treats often included fruits, nuts, coins, and even small toys. The shift to candy began in the 1970s, when concerns about unwrapped items led parents to prefer factory-sealed treats. Candy makers seized the opportunity by creating mini-sized bars for Halloween. Today, Americans spend more than $2.6 billion on Halloween candy each year.

Jack-o’-lanterns

Jack-o’-lanterns are a popular Halloween tradition (Credit: Piknio/ CCO)

No Halloween is complete without a glowing jack-o’-lantern. This fun tradition began in Ireland, where people carved turnips to keep away evil spirits. When they came to America, they switched to pumpkins, which were easier to grow and carve.

Have a Spook-tacular Halloween!

Resources: History.com, Wikipedia.org, libraryofcongress.gov