Competitors race across the lake in pumpkin boats (Credit: Tulatinoregon.gov/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

On October 19, 2025, thousands of people gathered at the Tulatin Lake of the Commons in Oregon to witness the 21st annual West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta. This beloved fall tradition requires participants to paddle across the man-made lake in boats made from giant pumpkins.

It all began 24 years ago when Jim Sherwood helped a friend move giant pumpkins. Some weighed as much as 900 pounds (408 kg). The fun experience led him to start growing his own massive gourds. After competing in pumpkin weigh-offs for many years, Sherwood wondered if the gourds could be used for something beyond contests.

All competitors have to wear family-friendly costumes (Credit: Tulatinoregon.gov/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

In 2004, inspired by a similar event in Canada, Sherwood and his friends decided to turn their massive pumpkins into boats. They cut through the thick walls and scooped out the pulp, saving the seeds for the following year's crop. The group then took their "boats" to the lake and paddled across. The chaotic, but hilarious, race grew into what is now the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta.

The day-long event features four pumpkin races and many family-friendly activities. The Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers group provides the massive pumpkins each year. The different races give various groups a chance to compete. There is one for pumpkin growers, one for local officials, and two for the general public who enter by lottery. To qualify, competitors must be 18 years and older. They are also required to wear family-friendly costumes and be able to paddle using their own strength.

The opening event of the 2025 regatta was won by veteran racer Gary Kristensen, who was dressed as Buddy from Elf. Kristensen also holds a Guinness World Record for the longest journey by pumpkin boat. In May 2025, he paddled 58 miles (94 km) down the Columbia River in a 950-pound (430 kg) gourd. Other winners included contestants dressed as the cheerful soccer coach from the television show Ted Lasso, and a combat pilot from the Top Gun movie series.

After the races, the giant pumpkin boats were composted, giving them new life in the soil. Meanwhile, competitors began planning new costumes and strategies for next year's race.

