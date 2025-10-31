Millions of Halloween pumpkins are thrown away every year (Credit: Mk2010/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Wikipedia.org)

Every fall, Americans buy tens of millions of pumpkins for Halloween. Some are transformed into jack-o'-lanterns, while others are left whole for display. Sadly, interest in these festive gourds fades quickly once the holiday ends. Experts estimate that 80 percent of the over 1.3 billion pounds (5.8 billion kg) of pumpkins purchased every year end up in the trash.

Things are no better in other parts of the world that celebrate the holiday. In the United Kingdom, almost 60 percent of Halloween pumpkins are thrown away each year. That adds up to about $35 million worth of food.

In addition to creating massive food waste, discarded pumpkins emit large amounts of methane as they rot in landfills. This greenhouse gas traps significantly more heat than carbon dioxide and is a major contributor to climate change. Fortunately, this pollution problem is easy to solve.

Halloween pumpkins should be eaten not thrown (Credit: Hubbub.org.uk)

If the fruits were used as decor, scoop out the insides. Roasted pumpkin seeds make a delicious and nutritious snack. The flesh can be used to make soups, pies, or purees. You can also donate your pumpkins to local farms or zoos to feed animals.

Sagging jack-o'-lanterns or hollowed-out pumpkins can go to local compost centers. Even better, seek out an organized "Pumpkin Smash" party and have fun stomping and crushing the fruit. The remains will be collected and composted afterward.

You can also fill pumpkin shells with grains and leave them in the yard. The birds, squirrels, and other garden critters will thank you for the treat. If the pumpkin is too far gone, bury it in your yard. It will naturally decompose while enriching the soil.

