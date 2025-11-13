Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving with big feasts on November 27, 2025 (Credit: (Credit: Public Domain Pictures.net)

On November 27, 2025, most Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving with big feasts, parades, and "Turkey Trot" races. Many other countries also have celebrations that honor gratitude, family, and the harvest. Here are four Thanksgiving-like festivities from around the world.

Chuseok (South Korea)

Songpyeon is a popular treat enjoyed by South Koreans during Chuseok (Credit: Korean Culture and Information Service / CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Chuseok is an important harvest festival celebrated in South Korea. The annual holiday's date is determined by the lunar calendar. It usually falls between late September and early October. Koreans use the three-day break to travel to their hometowns to spend time with family and friends. They also visit the graves of their ancestors and offer foods like rice, fruit, and meat to show thanks. Traditional Korean foods are an important part of the holiday. One of the most popular is a half-moon-shaped rice cake called songpyeon. The sweet treat is filled with sesame seeds, red beans, or honey.

Erntedankfest (Germany)

Church altar decorated with produce and an Erntekrone Credit: Rolf Kranz/ CC-BY-SA-4.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Erntedankfest is Germany’s harvest festival of thanks. It is observed each year on the first Sunday in October. People attend church services, where altars are adorned with produce. One of the most eye-catching decorations is the Erntekrone, a crown made from grain decorated with flowers and fruit. It represents gratitude for the harvest. After the service, many towns hold parades and host fairs. Families often share a meal, but the holiday is largely about thanking nature and celebrating community.

Labor Thanksgiving Day (Japan)

Labor Thanksgiving Day honors all Japanese workers (Credit: USArmy Japan/ Facebook)

Japan celebrates "Kinro Kansha no Hi," or Labor Thanksgiving Day, every year on November 23. The holiday originates from an ancient rice festival. On this day, the Emperor of Japan would offer the season's first rice harvest to the gods and taste some himself.

After World War II, the holiday's purpose changed to honoring Japanese workers. On this day, children make thank-you cards for teachers and local workers. Communities hold ceremonies to show appreciation for the work they do throughout the year. While some areas hold small parades, the holiday largely focuses on gratitude and respect for labor.

Mid-Autumn Festival (China)

Lanterns are an important part of China's Mid-Autumn Festival (Credit: doctorho/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

China's Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated annually in September or October. Families gather to admire the full moon, which symbolizes unity and togetherness. They enjoy mooncakes — pastries filled with lotus seed paste, red beans, or salted egg yolks. Colorful lanterns are often released into the sky. Celebrations may also feature dragon dances or storytelling events. The festival is a time to enjoy delicious food and get together with loved ones.

Resources: treehugger.com, readersdigest.ca, wikipedia.org, tofugu.com, newsghana.com.gh, culturetrip.com