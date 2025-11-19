Thanksgiving will be celebrated on November 27, 2025 (Credit: PublicDomain.net)

Thanksgiving, celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of November, is one of the most anticipated holidays in the United States. The tradition dates back to a harvest feast shared by early European settlers and Native Americans in 1621. The holiday, observed on November 27 this year, centers on delicious food and fun traditions. Here is a brief history of how some of these customs began.

Turkey and cranberry sauce

Turkeys are the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving meals (Credit: PublicDomain.net)

The first harvest feast is thought to have featured geese. But over time, turkey has become the centerpiece of the holiday meal. Historians suggest this may be because turkeys were less expensive and easier to raise than geese or chickens. The tradition of serving cranberry sauce with the bird is credited to Union General Ulysses S. Grant. He ordered the sauce to be included in the Thanksgiving meal served to soldiers in 1864.

Turkey trots

Turkey trots are a popular Thanksgiving tradition (Credit: Phil Roeder/ CC-BY-2.0 /Wikimedia Commons)

Turkey trots are lively races held on Thanksgiving morning. The first turkey trot was held in 1896 by six friends in Buffalo, New York. Now in its 129th year, it is North America's oldest continuously run footrace. This 5-mile (8 km) event draws 14,000 runners each year, many of whom dress in festive costumes. Turkey trots are now popular across the country. Many of these races help raise money for local charities and programs.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Giant helium balloons are a key part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Day (Credit: Jon Harder/ CC-BY-SA-3.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

The first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was held in 1924 to celebrate Macy's newly expanded Herald Square store in New York City. It featured live animals and was intended as a one-time event. But the parade was so popular that Macy’s turned it into an annual tradition. In 1927, the live animals were replaced by giant helium balloons, which quickly became a signature part of the event. Today, the parade also features elaborate floats, marching bands, and lively performances. It draws more than 3.5 million spectators along the streets of New York. Over 31 million people watch the spectacle on television.

Football

Thanksgiving football games draw in millions of people (Credit: Dave Hogg/ CC-BY-2.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

The National Football League (NFL) Thanksgiving tradition began in 1934, when the Detroit Lions played the Chicago Bears to attract local fans to the stadium. The Lions have hosted a game every Thanksgiving since, except during World War II. In 1966, the Dallas Cowboys joined the tradition, and the NFL later added a third game. In 2024, the three games attracted over 141 million viewers, making Thanksgiving one of the most popular days for television football.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Resources: Wikipedia.org, History.com, MSN.com