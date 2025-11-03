The final game of the World Series was played at the Rogers Centre in Toronto (Credit: Ken Lund/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

The Los Angeles Dodgers made baseball history on November 1, 2025, by winning their second straight World Series title. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a thrilling seven-game series.

The series had been a back-and-forth battle from the start. The Dodgers took an early two-game-to-one lead. But the Blue Jays responded with dominant wins in Games 4 and 5 to take the lead. However, the Dodgers bounced back in Game 6 with a 3–1 win to even things up.

That meant everything came down to Game 7, played at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. The Blue Jays seized control early, building a 4 - 3 lead. But the Dodgers were not done. In the ninth inning, Miguel Rojas hit a home run to tie the game at 4 - 4, sending the game into extra innings. Will Smith then topped it off with a solo home run in the 11th to give Los Angeles a 5 - 4 lead. But Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the hero. His pitching brilliance kept the Blue Jays from scoring, ultimately securing the title for the Dodgers.

Yamamoto began his professional baseball career with the Orix Buffaloes (Credit: Orixbaseballclub/ CC-BY-SA-4.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Yamamoto’s journey to that moment had been years in the making. He began his professional career with the Orix Buffaloes, one of Japan’s top baseball teams, where he won multiple awards and helped his team win a Japan Series title.

Recognizing his potential, the Dodgers signed him in December 2023 to a 12-year, $325 million contract. This is the largest ever paid for a pitcher. Yamamoto proved his worth in his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut in 2024 by helping the Dodgers win that year’s championship. His standout performance in 2025 earned him World Series MVP honors, establishing his status as a global superstar.

This is the Dodgers’ ninth championship and their first back-to-back titles in franchise history. They are also the first MLB team to win consecutive World Series titles since the Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993. This recent victory cemented their legacy as one of MLB's most successful teams.

Resources: Mlb.com, Reuters.com, wikipedia.org, Guardian.com