GivingTuesday will be observed on December 2, 2025 (Credit: GivingTuesday.org)

The days after Thanksgiving — Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday — are all about shopping for the best deals. GivingTuesday has a more altruistic purpose. The "Global Day of Giving," which falls on December 2 this year, is all about helping others and making a positive impact.

GivingTuesday is celebrated in over 100 countries (Credit: GivingTuesday.org)

GivingTuesday began in 2012 as a partnership between New York City’s 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation. It was an instant success, raising more than $10 million in a single day. Things have only improved since. In 2024, Americans donated $3.6 billion to worthy causes. The movement has also grown globally and is now observed in more than 100 countries.

GivingTuesday has helped raise billions of dollars for worthy causes (Credit: GivingTuesday.org)

While giving money certainly helps, there are many other ways to participate. In 2024, a record 36.1 million Americans took part in GivingTuesday in various ways. These included volunteering and donating goods. But giving is not only about big acts of kindness. Simple acts, like helping an elderly neighbor with chores or planting a tree, also count. Even small gestures, like opening a door for a stranger, can brighten their day.

How will you make a positive difference in your community on GivingTuesday — and every other day?

Resources: GivingTuesday.org