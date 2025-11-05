Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 (Credit: Publicdomainpictures.net)

Veterans Day is celebrated annually on November 11. It honors the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces. This includes members of the US Army, Navy, Marine Corps, National Guard, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

The federal holiday is often confused with Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday of May. While both honor the American military, they serve different purposes. Memorial Day commemorates US soldiers who have died in war. Veterans Day celebrates all American soldiers — both living and deceased. But its primary purpose is to thank living veterans for their service.

The difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day (Credit: Hanscom Airforce Base/ Public Domain/ Facebook)

The holiday was initially called Armistice Day. US President Woodrow Wilson established it on November 11, 1919, to honor soldiers of World War I. The date marked the first anniversary of the November 11, 1918, armistice between the Allied Nations and Germany. This agreement led to the 1919 Treaty of Versailles, which officially ended the war. In 1954, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day to include all Americans who had served in the US military.

Veterans Day continued to be marked on November 11 until the passing of the 1968 Uniform Holiday Bill. Aimed at giving Americans three-day weekends, it changed the dates of several federal holidays to a predetermined Monday of the week. As a result, Veterans Day was moved to the fourth Monday in October. However, due to the historical importance of the date, many states continued to observe it on November 11. In 1975, President Gerald Ford moved Veterans Day back to its original date. The law took effect in 1978, and since then, the holiday has been celebrated on November 11.

Veterans Day Parade in New York City (Credit: US Air Force/ Public Domain)

Many other countries also honor their soldiers on November 11. France and New Zealand continue to observe it as Armistice Day. The UK, Australia, and Canada refer to it as Remembrance Day. Malta and South Africa celebrate it as Poppy Day.

There are many ways to show your appreciation for US servicemen and women on this special day. You can participate in your local parade or donate food and supplies to veteran centers. Even better, spend time reading to or talking with elderly or injured veterans. Other options include volunteering with veteran organizations or sending care packages and letters to those still serving in the military.

Thank You, Veterans!

Resources: VA.gov, Wikipedia.com, Military.com