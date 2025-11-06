Sanae Takaichi being nominated as Japan's prime minister on October 21 (Credit: 首相官邸, CC-BY-4.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Sanae Takaichi made history on October 21, 2025, when she became Japan's first female prime minister. Just weeks earlier, on October 4, she was elected as the first woman to lead the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Japan's most powerful political party. Her rise is a major milestone in a country where women are still rare in politics.

Takaichi was born on March 7, 1961, in Japan's Nara Prefecture. Her father worked for a car company, and her mother was a police officer. A bright and determined student, she was admitted to several top universities in Japan. However, her parents did not want her to move away from home. So, she chose Kobe University, the closest option. She traveled about six hours daily to earn her degree in business administration, which she completed in 1984.

From an early age, Takaichi defied traditional roles. She listened to heavy‑metal music, played drums in a college band, and even rode motorcycles. At the same time, her mother taught her to carry herself with poise and professionalism. This balance helped Takaichi navigate the conservative world of Japanese politics with ease.

Prime Minister Takaichi speaks to reporters during her first press conference (Credit: Cabinet Secretariat/ CC-BY-4.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Takaichi began her political career in the 1990s. She lost her first election in 1992 but returned the following year to win a seat in parliament. In 1996, she joined the LDP and steadily rose through its ranks, holding multiple cabinet positions along the way. Her mentor, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, supported her rise and encouraged her reform‑minded approach.

After Abe’s death in 2022, Takaichi strengthened her influence within the party. She built alliances and gained support, ultimately running for party leadership and becoming prime minister. Since taking office, she has worked to include more women in leadership roles.

Takaichi is leading Japan at a challenging time. The economy is weak, and the population is aging. She also faces growing tensions with China and North Korea. But Takaichi is ready for the task.

"I will strive to build a strong economy… turn people’s unease over the future into hope… and deal with the challenges facing the international community," she promised.

