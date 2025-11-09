The taikonauts' trip home was delayed after space debris hit their return spacecraft (Credit: CMSA)

Three taikonauts — the term for Chinese astronauts — aboard China’s Tiangong Space Station have had their trip home postponed after a piece of space debris struck their return capsule. Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie were set to return to Earth on November 5, 2025, after handing over duties to the Shenzhou-21 mission crew. But just hours before departure, engineers found signs of damage to the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, forcing officials to delay the trip.

"Preliminary analysis suggests a small fragment of orbital debris may have impacted the return capsule. The situation is stable, and the crew is in good condition," the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said in a statement.

Computer-generated image of objects in Earth orbit that are currently being tracked. Approximately 95% of the objects in this illustration are space debris (Credit: NASA.gov)

The spacecraft is made up of three sections. They include the engine and power module, crew living quarters, and a parachute-assisted return module. If any of these are deemed unsafe, it will return to Earth without the crew on board. In that case, the taikonauts will come home on the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft. The CMSA will then send another spacecraft to replace it.

Regardless of how they return, the event highlights the growing danger of space debris. Millions of fragments from old satellites, rocket parts, and other objects now orbit Earth at very high speeds. Even tiny pieces can damage spacecraft, delay missions, or pose a threat to crews. Experts say that as more satellites and space missions are launched, countries must work together to track debris and prevent accidents.

Credit: Livescience.com, Arstechnica.com, Space.com