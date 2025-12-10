WestJet's annual "Christmas Miracle" focused on families staying at Ronald McDonald House (Credit: WestJet.com)

Canada's WestJet Airlines is famous for its annual "Christmas Miracle." Now in its 13th year, the heartwarming tradition spreads holiday cheer to people across the country. In the past, the airline has surprised passengers with gifts. It has also reunited loved ones for the holidays. In 2025, WestJet focused on supporting families staying at Ronald McDonald House (RMHC) while their children received medical treatment.

Hundreds of WestJet employees volunteered to buy, wrap, and deliver gifts to brighten the season during a difficult time. To make them more meaningful, they spoke with families who had previously stayed at RMHC. This helped them choose items that would bring the most comfort.

Children received toys and treats (Credit: WestJet.com)

Children received toys such as cars, dolls, and stuffed animals. Young baseball fans were surprised with gifts from the Toronto Blue Jays. Meanwhile, adults were given comfort items like blankets and thermoses. They also got gift cards from WestJet's partners. In total, more than 600 families across 16 RMHC locations in Canada experienced the "Christmas Miracle."

"Christmas is about joy, giving, and togetherness," said a WestJet spokesperson. "We hope these gifts and the time our WestJetters spent spreading cheer help families feel supported and celebrated during this special season."

Resources: WestJet.com