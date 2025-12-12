Claude was an albino alligator that lived at the California Academy of Sciences (Credit: calacademy.org/ Public Domain)

San Francisco's California Academy of Sciences is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved residents. Claude, an alligator with striking white skin and red eyes, died on December 2, 2025, from liver cancer.

Claude was hatched on September 15, 1995, at a Louisiana alligator farm. His unusual coloring was caused by albinism, a rare genetic condition. It prevents the body from producing melanin, the pigment that gives reptiles their skin, eyes, and scales color. Albino alligators like Claude have a hard time hiding from predators or hunting in the wild. The condition also causes poor vision, making survival even more difficult.

The alligator spent his early years at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm in Florida. He moved to the California Academy of Sciences in 2008. There, he quickly became the star of the indoor Swamp exhibit, which was designed to mimic his native southeastern US wetlands. Initially, Claude shared the habitat with another alligator named Bonnie. However, Bonnie had to be moved after she bit off one of Claude's toes in 2009. Fortunately, his next companions — three snapping turtles named Donatello, Raphael, and Morla — posed no risk. They stayed with Claude for the rest of his life.

Claude's toe was bitten off by his roommate, Bonnie (Credit: calacademy.org/ Public Domain)

Over the years, Claude became more than just a museum exhibit. He grew into a cultural figure, cherished by visitors and locals alike. He appeared on billboards and transit ads. He received fan letters from around the world and was even featured in a children's book. The alligator's popularity inspired the Academy to launch the "Claude Cam" livestream in April 2025. This allowed fans everywhere to see his daily activities.

Claude's 30th birthday in September was marked with a month-long party. The Academy hosted daily events and giveaways. Visitors could meet a Claude mascot and enjoy special art and storytime activities. The celebration peaked with a big “hatchday” bash in mid-September. Hundreds of people sang "Happy Birthday" and watched Claude enjoy a special fish-and-ice birthday "cake."

Claude died of liver cancer (Credit: calacademy.org/ Public Domain)

The alligator's health began to decline in the weeks leading up to his death. His care team noticed his appetite dropping and changes in the appearance of his skin. They treated him with antibiotics for a suspected infection and watched him closely. Unfortunately, Claude died before a full diagnosis could be made. An examination later showed that extensive liver cancer had caused his liver to fail.

"It is often difficult to diagnose health issues in apex predators due to their propensity to hide illness, and Claude's behavior was normal until just a few weeks before his death," the Academy's news release said.

The Academy plans to have a public memorial for Claude in the near future. Until then, fans are encouraged to share messages and memories with his care team. Claude may be gone, but he will never be forgotten!

Rest in Peace, Claude

Resources: smithsonianmag.com, calacademy.org, wikipedia.org