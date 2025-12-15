The Northern Hemisphere winter starts on December 21 (Credit: NPS.gov/ Flickr)

As days grow shorter and temperatures drop, it may feel like winter has already arrived. However, the astronomical start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is not until December 21, 2025. Called the winter solstice, it marks the shortest day and the longest night of the year. At the same time, people in the Southern Hemisphere will celebrate the summer solstice. They will enjoy the longest day and shortest night of 2025.

The different seasons result from Earth's orbit around the Sun and the 23.5-degree tilt of its axis. During the December solstice, the Northern Hemisphere tilts farthest from the Sun. It receives less sunlight, resulting in shorter days and winter. Meanwhile, the Southern Hemisphere is tilted most toward the Sun. Hence, it enjoys longer days and summer.

The seasons are caused by the Earth's rotation around the Sun and its tilt (Credit: NASA)

The winter solstice was very important for ancient cultures. Once it passed, the days became increasingly longer. Though many months of cold weather remained, the people knew that the Sun had not left them. The Sun's "rebirth" was marked with elaborate ceremonies. Many of these were performed at structures specially built for the occasion.

One of the most famous is Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England. This prehistoric religious site comprises a circle of stones that align with the Sun's movements. Visitors from around the world gather there every winter solstice to see the spectacular sunrise between the stones.

Winter solstice sunrise at Stonehenge (Credit: Englishheritage.co.UK/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Newgrange in Ireland's Boyne Valley is also a popular solstice destination. The 5,000-year-old stone structure is designed to receive a ray of sunlight in its central chamber at dawn on the winter solstice. As the Sun lights up the dark room, it reveals numerous intricate carvings on the walls. The event lasts 17 minutes from start to finish. Because of its popularity, only a few dozen people chosen by lottery are allowed in at dawn from December 19 to 23. Afterward, visitors without tickets are allowed in groups of 20.

Many cities have established their own traditions to celebrate the winter solstice. In Japan, people take baths with yuzu. The small citrus fruit's scent is believed to bring good health and drive away winter colds. In Norway, some towns light large bonfires. In Sweden, people honor the day with candlelit processions.

Happy Winter Solstice!

Resources: NASA.gov, Wikipedia.org, rmg.co.uk