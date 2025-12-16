Original footage of the 1966 Yule Log show (Credit: WPIX-TV/ CC BY-SA 2.0/ Wikipedia.org)

Christmas is all about beloved traditions. For some, this means attending midnight mass on Christmas Eve. For others, it is baking cookies and decorating the house. And then there are those whose holiday would feel incomplete without an episode of The Yule Log — a show featuring a warm, crackling fire.

Fred Thrower, then president of New York City television station WPIX, came up with the idea for the unusual show in 1966. He wanted to fill a three-hour programming slot left open after a roller derby game was canceled. Thrower filmed a short clip of a fireplace at Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s residence, and added Christmas music. The 17-second footage, which looped continuously for over three hours, was meant to give apartment dwellers without fireplaces a cozy holiday experience. The commercial-free Yule Log debuted on December 24, 1966. It was an instant hit, and a new holiday tradition was born!

The Yule Log show first aired on Christmas Eve in 1966 (Credit: MitchThrower.com)

By 1970, the original film began to wear out. WPIX replaced it with a seven-minute loop filmed at an identical fireplace in Palo Alto, California. The updated version aired every Christmas for two decades and became one of the station’s most-watched specials. In 1989, however, the beloved show was canceled to make room for revenue-generating programs.

But fans were not ready to let The Yule Log disappear. In 2000, an online petition urged WPIX to bring it back. The station listened, and the broadcast returned in 2001, quickly regaining its popularity. Today, the show runs for four hours and airs nationwide each Christmas.

The Stranger Things fireplace is set in the Byer's home in Hawkins, Indiana (Credit: Netflix)

Over time, the Yule Log tradition has spread to online streaming platforms. This year, Netflix offers three special Yule Log shows. They are inspired by its hit series Stranger Things, Wednesday, and the animated film KPop Demon Hunters. Each one shows a crackling fireplace with a recognizable scene from the show or movie.

Animal lovers can tune into Hallmark’s Happy & Friends Yule Log. The video showcases adoptable cats, dogs, and other animals relaxing by a warm fire, accompanied by holiday music. No matter which version you choose, these cozy videos are a fun way to enjoy the holidays.

Happy Viewing and Happy Holidays!

