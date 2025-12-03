The Radio City Rockettes mark 100 years in 2025 (Credit: Rockettes.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The Radio City Rockettes are one of the world's most popular dance groups. Every year, their high-energy routines thrill audiences of all ages at New York City's Radio City Music Hall. The 2025 season promises to be even more spectacular. It marks the all-female group's 100th anniversary!

The Rockettes began in 1925 in St. Louis as the "Missouri Rockets" with just 16 dancers. After moving to New York in 1932, they became known as the "Rockettes." Their "Christmas Spectacular" show premiered at Radio City Music Hall in 1933 and instantly became a favorite holiday tradition. Today, the group has more than 80 dancers who take turns performing routines that need remarkable skill, stamina, and teamwork.

The "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" has been part of the show since 1933 (Credit: Bob Jagendorf/ CC-BY-2.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

The 100th anniversary season runs from November 6, 2025, to January 4, 2026. Each show is a high-energy, 90-minute experience. It showcases classics like the "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers," a staple since 1933. Also included is the fan favorite "New York at Christmas" scene featuring a real double-decker bus. Adding to these beloved numbers is a new Santa Claus-themed scene with digital projections that highlight iconic moments from the show's history. Drones and an immersive sound system further add to the holiday magic. Radio City Music Hall itself is marking the milestone with special exhibits, custom food and drinks, and limited-edition merchandise.

New York City is also joining in the celebration. Outside Radio City Music Hall, the street has been temporarily renamed "Rockettes Way." The Museum of Broadway is home to a special exhibit dedicated to the group. The Empire State Building is adding to the widespread tribute by displaying costumes from past shows.

With 100 years behind them, the Rockettes are ready to kick off the next century with the same precision, energy, and joy that has made them legendary!

Resources: Rockettes.com, People.com, smithsonianmag.com