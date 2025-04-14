The Kīlauea volcano's recent eruptions have been spectacular (Credit: USGS.gov/ Public Domain)

The Kīlauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii is famous for its frequent eruptions and breathtaking displays of molten lava. But recent activity has been even more spectacular than usual. Some lava fountains have soared as high as 1,000 feet (304 m). Such eruptions have not been seen in over 65 years.

The latest series of eruptions began around 2:20 a.m. local time on December 23, 2024. Lava fountains initially reached nearly 300 feet (91 m) into the sky. By the following day, the lava had spread across 650 acres (263 hectares) of the crater floor. Since then, the eruptions have stopped and started 17 times. Some have lasted just 16 hours. Others have continued for up to 12 days.

The most recent event, from April 7 to April 9, 2025, produced much smaller lava bursts. They ranged between 15 and 30 feet (4.5 and 9 m) high. Based on previous patterns, experts expect taller lava fountains to follow soon.

The inner workings of a volcano (Credit: DOGOnews.com)

Unlike in past years, these eruptions pose no threat to nearby residents. The lava remains contained within the caldera — the wide, bowl-shaped crater at the volcano’s summit. That makes it safe for people to view the eruptions from a distance. No one knows how long the activity will continue. But for now, it is drawing visitors from around the world.

Kīlauea is now known as one of the world’s youngest and most active volcanoes. But for a long time, it was believed to be a part of the larger Mauna Loa volcano. That view shifted in 1884 when scientists found that Kīlauea had its own magma system, stretching more than 37 miles (60 km) underground. From then on, it was recognized as a volcano in its own right.

Kīlauea’s eruptions are attracting people from all over the world (Credit: USGS.org/ Public Domain)

Many Hawaiians believe Kīlauea’s eruptions are guided by Pele, the goddess of volcanoes and fire. According to local legend, Pele — one of six daughters and seven sons born to the Earth goddess Haumea and the universe creator Kane Milohai — was banished to Hawaii from Tahiti. She traveled through the Hawaiian Islands, creating volcanoes along the way. On Maui, she fought a fierce battle with her sister Nāmaka, the goddess of the sea, and was killed. However, her spirit is said to live on in the summit of Kīlauea.

Resources: USGS.gov, SFgate.com