Passover will be observed from April 12 to April 20, 2025 (Credit: DOGOnews.com

Passover, or "Pesach" in Hebrew, is one of the most important Jewish holidays. It celebrates the freedom of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt over 3,000 years ago. The holiday lasts for seven or eight days and usually occurs in March or April. In 2025, Passover will be observed from April 12 to April 20.

Passover celebrations

The most important Passover tradition is the Seder, which means "order" in Hebrew. It is a special dinner held on the first night of Passover. During the Seder, families gather to retell the story of the Exodus from Egypt. They read from a book called the Haggadah, which includes stories, prayers, poetry, and teachings. Everyone takes part in the reading.

A key part of the Seder is the Seder Plate. It holds symbolic foods that help tell the Passover story. Matzah, or flatbread, recalls how the Israelites left Egypt so quickly that their dough did not have time to rise. Bitter herbs, such as horseradish, represent the bitterness of slavery. Charoset — a sweet mix of fruits, nuts, and wine — symbolizes the clay the Israelites used to build structures for the pharaoh. Parsley or celery dipped in salt water stand for the tears shed during Egyptian slavery. A boiled egg signifies new life and spring.

The symbolic foods on the Sedar plate help tell the Passover story (Credit: Wikimedia.org /Public Domain)

The seventh day of Passover celebrates the crossing of the Red Sea, when the Israelites finally escaped Egypt for good. Many Jews attend special synagogue services on this day, with readings that tell the story of the sea parting.

In Israel, Passover lasts seven days, but in many other countries, Jews observe an eighth day. On this final day, some communities hold memorial services to remember loved ones who have died. When Passover ends, families perform a short ceremony called Havdalah, which marks the return to everyday life.

Passover around the world

Different Jewish communities around the world observe Passover with their own unique customs and traditions. In Morocco, after the Seder, some families walk around the table seven times with the Seder Plate while reciting special blessings. In Gibraltar, people include brick dust in their charoset to make it look more like the clay used in building. Ethiopian Jews break all their dishes and buy new ones to symbolize a complete break from the past. In India, a fish on the Seder table serves as a symbol of good luck. No matter the tradition, Passover honors the story of the Exodus and the value of freedom.

Happy Passover!

