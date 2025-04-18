Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 ( Credit: Earthday.org)

Earth Day 2025 marks the 55th anniversary of the global environmental effort that began on April 22, 1970. The first Earth Day united 20 million Americans — about 10% of the US population at the time — to demand environmental protections.

This demonstration led to landmark laws like the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, and the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Since then, Earth Day has grown into the world’s largest civic movement. Over a billion people in more than 190 countries celebrate the event through tree planting, community cleanups, and climate marches.

Green energy has many benefits (Credit: DOGOnews.com)

This year's Earth Day theme is "Our Power, Our Planet." It highlights the urgent need to switch to renewable energy sources like wind and solar to fight climate change. EarthDay.org is urging world leaders to triple their renewable energy generation by 2030. This is a bold but necessary step to reduce global emissions and protect the planet.

Achieving this goal will take a united effort. Everyone has a role to play. Individuals can make eco-friendly choices in their daily lives. This can include reducing single-use plastics, conserving energy or using public transit. Corporations can adopt greener practices. For example, they might use recycled materials or invest in clean technologies. Governments can fund renewable energy projects. This will ensure that clean power is available to all.

"Our Power, Our Planet" is a reminder that each of us has a role in building a healthier, more sustainable future. So be sure to do your part in helping our planet.

Happy Earth Day!

Resources: Earth.org