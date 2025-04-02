The Running of the Reindeer race is held annually in Anchorage (Credit: Furrondy.net/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Ready, set, run — the reindeer are right behind you! The Running of the Reindeer race in Anchorage, Alaska, is a high-energy dash where thrill-seekers sprint through the streets with real reindeer chasing them. Inspired by Spain’s Running of the Bulls, this annual event adds an Alaskan twist and is much safer.

The idea for the race emerged at Anchorage's Fur Rendezvous (Fur Rondy) Festival in 2007. A reindeer broke free during a parade and raced through the city's downtown. Seeing the excitement, local radio host Bob Lester proposed making it an official event at the festival.

The first race took place in 2008. It included nine reindeer charging alongside 1,000 participants through a four-block stretch of downtown Anchorage. Over 10,000 spectators cheered as the runners tried to outpace the animals. Despite getting a head start, the humans were no match for the speedy reindeer.

The Running of the Reindeer is one of the festival's star attractions (Credit: Furrondy.net/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The Running of the Reindeer is now a major tourist attraction and even draws corporate sponsorships. To manage the crowds, runners are divided into four groups, each with its own herd of reindeer. This year's race, held on March 1, 2025, featured 1,500 runners trying to outpace 24 reindeer. As always, the outcome was never in doubt.

“The reindeer won,” says Lester. “They always win."

The Fur Rondy Festival is held annually in Anchorage from February 20 to March 2. It began in 1935 to lift spirits during Alaska’s long winter and celebrate the region’s fur trade. At the time, Anchorage was a small town. February marked the arrival of trappers coming to sell their winter fur harvests. To add to the festivities, organizers added social activities and contests. Over the years, it has grown into a major winter carnival. The event now features sled dog races, a snow sculpture competition, ice bowling, and, of course, the Running of the Reindeer.

Resources: Smithsonianmag.com, Alaska.org, furrondy.net