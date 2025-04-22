Pope Francis led the Roman Catholic Church for 12 years (Credit: Mazur/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Catholicnews.org.uk via Flickr)

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis died in the early hours of April 21, 2025. The 88-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church suffered a stroke and heart failure. The pope had faced several health challenges in the past few years. Most recently, he was hospitalized for five weeks with double pneumonia. Fittingly, his final public address came on Easter Sunday (April 20, 2025), one of the most sacred days in the Christian faith.

Pope Francis was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 17, 1936. He worked as a chemical technician before entering the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) in 1958. From early on, he led a simple life and stayed close to the people he served. As Archbishop of Buenos Aires — a position he held from 1998 to 2013 — he rode public buses and chose to live in a small apartment instead of the official residence.

Francis was the first pope from Latin America (Credit: Mazur/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Catholicnews.org.uk via Flickr)

In 2013, Francis was elected as the 266th pope, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. He was the first pope from Latin America, the first Jesuit pope, and the first non-European pope in over 1,000 years.

During his 12-year papacy, Pope Francis became known for being humble and caring for those in need. To stay close to others, he chose to live in the Vatican guesthouse rather than the palace. On his first Holy Thursday as pope, March 28, 2013, Francis expanded the practice of washing feet to include prisoners. In 2017, he established the World Day of the Poor. This day highlights the struggles of the poor and encourages kindness and support.

The pope also took a strong stand on global issues such as climate change and often called for peace during times of conflict. His approach was not always traditional, but it resonated with people around the world.

Pope Francis was known for his compassion (Credit: Mazur/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Catholicnews.org.uk via Flickr)

Public viewing of the pope’s body will begin on April 23 in St. Peter’s Basilica. The funeral will take place on April 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Most popes are buried in St. Peter’s Basilica. However, Pope Francis asked to be laid to rest in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, a smaller church in a bustling area of Rome.

The Church will then prepare for the next chapter. After the traditional nine-day mourning period, cardinals will gather in the Sistine Chapel for a conclave to elect his successor.

Pope Francis leaves behind a legacy of compassion, humility, and reform. He reminded the world that true leadership is rooted in service. Whoever assumes the role will face the weight of expectations left by a pope who reshaped how the world saw the papacy.

Resources: Washingtonpost.com, NPR.com, Wikipedia.org