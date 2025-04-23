African elephants at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park (Credit: San Diego Zoo/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

When a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on April 14, 2025, a camera at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park captured a powerful display of animal instinct. As the ground shook, three African elephants quickly formed a protective circle around the two young calves. Their reaction offers a rare glimpse into the mammals' natural defense strategy.

"Elephants have the unique ability to feel sounds through their feet and formed what [is] known as an 'alert circle' during the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California this morning," zoo officials wrote in a Facebook post.

The video footage shows the five elephants roaming their enclosure just moments before the earthquake begins. As the shaking starts, they briefly freeze, assessing where the danger is coming from.

Then, the three older elephants — Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi — position themselves around the two seven-year-old calves. The female calf, Mkhaya, stands at the center of the circle, while the male calf, Zuli, stays closer to the edge. According to zoo officials, Zuli’s stance may show his need to be brave and independent.

Khosi, who helped raise Zuli, is also seen gently tapping him on the back and face with her trunk. This is to comfort Zuli and also encourage him to stay within the circle. The elephants remain in formation for several minutes after the shaking stops. They then gradually break away and resume their normal routine.

African elephants in the wild display similar behavior when faced with potential dangers such as predators. In these moments, the matriarch — usually the oldest and most experienced female — alerts the herd with low rumbles or trumpeting sounds. The adults then form a protective circle around the young, raising their trunks and spreading their ears to appear larger. The matriarch decides whether to charge, retreat, or remain still, depending on the threat. Her leadership helps keep the herd calm, coordinated, and ready to respond.

